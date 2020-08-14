HOJGA scholarship winners

Pictured are some of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association scholarship winners for this year. From left to right are Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks, Spencer Keller of Galion, Isaac Dillon of Elgin, Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead and Max Longwell of Galion. Not pictured are Alex Pratt of Pleasant, Mason Rinehart of Pleasant, Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian.

Pictured are some of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association scholarship winners for this year. From left to right are Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks, Spencer Keller of Galion, Isaac Dillon of Elgin, Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead and Max Longwell of Galion. Not pictured are Alex Pratt of Pleasant, Mason Rinehart of Pleasant, Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_IMG_0218.jpg Pictured are some of the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association scholarship winners for this year. From left to right are Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks, Spencer Keller of Galion, Isaac Dillon of Elgin, Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead and Max Longwell of Galion. Not pictured are Alex Pratt of Pleasant, Mason Rinehart of Pleasant, Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian. Courtesy Photo