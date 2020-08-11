Big Ten cancels football season

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring, multiple sources report Tuesday afternoon.

A press conference is forthcoming.

The decision comes six days after the Big Ten unveiled a revised football schedule for this fall.

According to multiple reports, the conference is set to announce that it had canceled the coming season, along with other fall sports, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State had been scheduled to open against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 3.

