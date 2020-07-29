OHSAA releases another update

Shortly before Aug. 1, the OHSAA sent out another update on their plan to begin the fall sports season on that date.

Released to OHSAA member schools’ superintendents, principals and athletic directors on Tuesday, July 28, the memo said the OHSAA has been continuing conversations with the Governor’s office in order to make decisions and create guidelines.

The memo contained four specific points in regards to the fall season.

• Low- or non-contact sports, which include golf and volleyball in Morrow County, are set to begin practices on Aug. 1 with school vs. school scrimmages and contests to follow.

• Sports considered to be contact sports (football, soccer and cross country for Morrow County schools) also are on track to begin practices on Aug. 1. However, the OHSAA is still waiting for more guidance from the Governor’s office and Department of Health on when school vs. school competition will be allowed to begin.

“To that end, school vs. school scrimmages are suspended,” said the memo. “We do not anticipate that suspension changing soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey. We will certainly keep you updated if that changes.”

It was added that the OHSAA is continuing to have conversations to get cross country and field hockey being placed into the low- or non-contact category, and that they will provide updates if either of those sports’ status changes.

• The OHSAA also said that discussions of the Governor’s office have made it clear that all mandates and requirements will need to be followed in order for sports to be held.

“By not following the mandates and requirements, we are putting our student-athletes at risk of not only contracting and/or spreading COVID-19, but also at risk for losing the season for themselves, their families, their teammates, their schools and their communities,” said the memo. “Mandates and requirements put into place must be followed in order for the Governor’s office to continue to allow us to participate.”

• Finally, the OHSAA said they are still working to finalize contest day mandates and requirements that are to be enforced, adding that administrators, coaches and student-athletes will be held accountable for non-compliance.

“So as to not cause alarm, these mandates and requirements will be to elevate many of the recommendations that were provided in the OHSAA Return to Play Recommendations document to the level of mandates and requirements and should not require wholesale modifications to your game-day protocol.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

