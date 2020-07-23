HOJGA holds final tournament

Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead claimed first place in the 13-15 age group when Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its final event of the year on Monday at Galion’s Valley View Golf Course.

Bentley shot 82 on the day to win his age group by one shot over Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky. Alexander Crowe won the 16-18 group with a round of 70. The nine-hole 12-and-under class was taken by Marysville’s Anderson Reiser and his round of 51.

Two other Morrow County golfers placed highly in their classes. Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead was fifth in the 16-18 class after shooting 78, while Northmor’s Brady Carr shot 60 for third place in the 12-and-under group.

Complete results for the event are below.

16-18 age group

Alexander Crowe, 70

Nathan Stewart, 72

Spencer Keller, 73

Talan Monticue, 77

Mallory Graham, 78

Jacob Beaschler, 79

Max Longwell, 79

Bronson Dalenberg, 80

Nathan Newell, 82

Alex Pratt, 84

Andrew Crowe, 86

Mason Rinehart, 86

Lucas Hites, 87

Gavin Lester, 94

Tara Murphy, 96

Hunter Yancey, 98

Haiden Gruber, 101

Karson Kimmel, 101

13-15 age group

Grant Bentley, 82

Brock Montgomery, 83

Isaac Dillon, 85

Logan Keller, 85

Chase Brackenridge, 90

Kaden Ottley, 90

Thomas Kaufman, 92

Maura Murphy, 92

Nathan Barre, 94

Henry Terry, 95

Liv Gier, 107

Rayma Smith, 108

Carson Walker, 109

Lane Kanagy, 110

Lucy Myers, 111

Jordyn Alspach, 112

Tayden Peck, 123

Anne Songer, 138

12-and-under age group

Anderson Reiser, 51

William Reiser, 54

Brady Carr, 60

Griffin Gates, 62

Grayson Keller, 62

Kolton Crider, 63

Britton Pottkotter, 63

Alex Yancey, 63

Grady Wisecup, 64

Alex Schultz, 68

Jenson Stover, 73

Wayne Morrison Jr., 76

Grant Bentley took first place in the 13-15 age group in Monday's HOJGA tournament at Valley View. Don Tudor | Morrow County Sentinel Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead chips onto the green on Monday. Don Tudor | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

