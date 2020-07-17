HOJGA nears end of summer season

On Thursday, Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its sixth tournament of the season, leaving one more to run before the July 30 Year-End Awards event.

Competing at Kings Mill Golf Couse, Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks won the 16-18 age group with a round of 74, placing him two shots better than three other golfers. In the 13-15 group, Isaac Dillon of Elgin took first with a score of 82. In the nine-hole 12-and-under class, Asher Gates of River Valley shot 42 to finish in first place.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Alexander Crowe, 74

Max Longwell, 76

Talan Monticue, 76

Mason Rinehart, 76

Jacob Beaschler, 78

Nathan Stewart, 78

Alex Pratt, 79

Andrew Crowe, 80

Mallory Graham, 80

Hunter Yancey, 94

Haiden Gruber, 98

Tara Murphy, 100

Karson Kimmel, 102

Braden Shuff, 103

Anthony Swartz, 112

13-15 age group

Isaac Dillon, 82

Logan Keller, 87

Maura Murphy, 87

Chase Brackenridge, 88

Nathan McMullen, 89

Brock Montgomery, 90

Nicholas McMullen, 92

Henry Terry, 91

Nathan Barre, 92

Kaden Ottley, 93

Thomas Kaufman, 97

Jace Boyce, 101

Sam Reynolds, 101

Dylan Helmers, 102

Lucy Myers, 104

Rayma Smith, 104

Tayden Peck, 106

Jordyn Alspach, 111

Lane Kanagy, 111

Carson Walker, 112

Anna Songer, 134

12-and-under age group

Asher Gates, 42

Anderson Reiser, 49

William Reiser, 49

Paiton Allen, 50

Alex Yancey, 53

Brady Carr, 56

Kolton Crider, 56

Grayson Keller, 58

Alex Schultz, 60

Thomas Ottery, 62

Weston Ottery, 62

Grady Wisecup, 62

Britton Pottkotter, 63

Jenson Stover, 68

Wayne Morrison Jr., 70

Scout Scheiderer, 74

Matt Murphy, 75

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS