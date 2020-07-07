HOJGA holds fifth event of season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its fifth tournament on Monday at the Marion Country Club.

Winning the 16-18 age group was Pleasant’s Alex Pratt, who shot 73. Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead finished in third place with a round of 77. In the 13-15 class, Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky shot 82 to win, while Anderson Reiser won the 12-and-under class with a nine-hole round of 50.

The complete results of the tournament are below.

16-18 age group

Alex Pratt, 73

Spencer Keller, 75

Mallory Graham, 77

Alexander Crowe, 79

Nathan Stewart, 82

Andrew Crowe, 83

Tyler Booker, 85

Mason Rinehart, 86

Nathan Newell, 89

Jacob Beaschler, 92

Lucas Hites, 92

Hunter Yancey, 97

Karson Kimmel, 98

Gavin Lester, 99

Logan Niese, 101

Haiden Gruber, 115

13-15 age group

Brock Montgomery, 82

Isaac Dillon, 83

Chase Brackenridge, 85

Logan Keller, 87

Nathan Barre, 91

Grant Bentley, 94

Maura Murphy, 96

Kael Margraf, 97

Kaden Ottley, 97

Tayden Pack, 98

Henry Terry, 98

Rayma Smith, 101

Jace Boyce, 109

Dylan Helmers, 111

Lucy Myers, 112

Carson Walker, 112

Jordyn Alspach, 113

Lane Kanagy, 117

Connor McCoy, 118

Anne Songer, 123

12-and-under age group

Anderson Reiser, 50

William Reiser, 52

Grayson Keller, 54

Britton Pottkotter, 54

Paiton Allen, 55

Kolton Crider, 57

Alex Yancey, 64

Jenson Stover, 70

Matt Murphy, 72

Scout Scheiderer, 75

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

