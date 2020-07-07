HOJGA holds fifth event of season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its fifth tournament on Monday at the Marion Country Club.
Winning the 16-18 age group was Pleasant’s Alex Pratt, who shot 73. Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead finished in third place with a round of 77. In the 13-15 class, Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky shot 82 to win, while Anderson Reiser won the 12-and-under class with a nine-hole round of 50.
The complete results of the tournament are below.
16-18 age group
Alex Pratt, 73
Spencer Keller, 75
Mallory Graham, 77
Alexander Crowe, 79
Nathan Stewart, 82
Andrew Crowe, 83
Tyler Booker, 85
Mason Rinehart, 86
Nathan Newell, 89
Jacob Beaschler, 92
Lucas Hites, 92
Hunter Yancey, 97
Karson Kimmel, 98
Gavin Lester, 99
Logan Niese, 101
Haiden Gruber, 115
13-15 age group
Brock Montgomery, 82
Isaac Dillon, 83
Chase Brackenridge, 85
Logan Keller, 87
Nathan Barre, 91
Grant Bentley, 94
Maura Murphy, 96
Kael Margraf, 97
Kaden Ottley, 97
Tayden Pack, 98
Henry Terry, 98
Rayma Smith, 101
Jace Boyce, 109
Dylan Helmers, 111
Lucy Myers, 112
Carson Walker, 112
Jordyn Alspach, 113
Lane Kanagy, 117
Connor McCoy, 118
Anne Songer, 123
12-and-under age group
Anderson Reiser, 50
William Reiser, 52
Grayson Keller, 54
Britton Pottkotter, 54
Paiton Allen, 55
Kolton Crider, 57
Alex Yancey, 64
Jenson Stover, 70
Matt Murphy, 72
Scout Scheiderer, 75
