Junior golfers at Marysville

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s third tournament was held on Wednesday at Marysville Golf Club.
The 16-18 age group was won by Galion’s Spencer Keller, who shot 70. Isaac Dillon of Elgin defeated Nicholas McMullen of Galion in a playoff to win the 13-15 age group with a round of 78. Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead tied for third after shooting 87.
Also, in the 12-and-under class, William Reiser of Marysville shot 46 to claim first place.
Complete results of the Marysville tournament are listed below.
16-18 age group
Spencer Keller, 70
Alex Pratt, 73
Alexander Crowe, 75
Jacob Beaschler, 78
Max Longwell, 80
Andrew Crowe, 82
Mason Rinehart, 83
Mallory Graham, 84
Nathan Stewart, 86
Nathan Newell, 93
Gavin Lester, 94
Hunter Yancey, 95
Tara Murphy, 97
Karson Kimmel, 103
Anthony Swartz, 110
13-15 age group
Isaac Dillon, 78
Nicholas McMullen, 78
Grant Bentley, 87
Brock Montgomery, 87
Nathan McMullen, 90
Chase Brackenridge, 92
Kaden Ottley, 94
Michael Farley, 95
Thomas Kaufman, 98
Maura Murphy, 98
Rayma Smith, 100
Logan Keller, 101
Sam Reynolds, 101
Nathan Barre, 102
Dylan Helmers, 103
Jace Boyce, 106
Tayden Peck, 106
Liv Gier, 108
Lucy Myers, 116
Lane Kanagy, 117
Carson Stroupe, 126
Alex Schultz, 128
Brady Keller, 136
12-and-under age group
William Reiser, 46
Grayson Keller, 50
Anderson Reiser, 50
Kolton Crider, 56
Alex Yancey, 60
Grady Wisecup, 63
Brady Carr, 65
Britton Pottkotter, 65
Paiton Allen, 67
Griffin Gates, 67
Matt Murphy, 67
Jenson Stover, 76
