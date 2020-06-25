Junior golfers at Marysville

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s third tournament was held on Wednesday at Marysville Golf Club.

The 16-18 age group was won by Galion’s Spencer Keller, who shot 70. Isaac Dillon of Elgin defeated Nicholas McMullen of Galion in a playoff to win the 13-15 age group with a round of 78. Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead tied for third after shooting 87.

Also, in the 12-and-under class, William Reiser of Marysville shot 46 to claim first place.

Complete results of the Marysville tournament are listed below.

16-18 age group

Spencer Keller, 70

Alex Pratt, 73

Alexander Crowe, 75

Jacob Beaschler, 78

Max Longwell, 80

Andrew Crowe, 82

Mason Rinehart, 83

Mallory Graham, 84

Nathan Stewart, 86

Nathan Newell, 93

Gavin Lester, 94

Hunter Yancey, 95

Tara Murphy, 97

Karson Kimmel, 103

Anthony Swartz, 110

13-15 age group

Isaac Dillon, 78

Nicholas McMullen, 78

Grant Bentley, 87

Brock Montgomery, 87

Nathan McMullen, 90

Chase Brackenridge, 92

Kaden Ottley, 94

Michael Farley, 95

Thomas Kaufman, 98

Maura Murphy, 98

Rayma Smith, 100

Logan Keller, 101

Sam Reynolds, 101

Nathan Barre, 102

Dylan Helmers, 103

Jace Boyce, 106

Tayden Peck, 106

Liv Gier, 108

Lucy Myers, 116

Lane Kanagy, 117

Carson Stroupe, 126

Alex Schultz, 128

Brady Keller, 136

12-and-under age group

William Reiser, 46

Grayson Keller, 50

Anderson Reiser, 50

Kolton Crider, 56

Alex Yancey, 60

Grady Wisecup, 63

Brady Carr, 65

Britton Pottkotter, 65

Paiton Allen, 67

Griffin Gates, 67

Matt Murphy, 67

Jenson Stover, 76

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

