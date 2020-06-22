Vintage cars to race

After nearly a two-month pause, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will open its gates to spectators on a limited basis this weekend for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, June 26-28. The race weekend is the longest continuously-running annual event at the motorsports facility in Morrow County, which previously was the season-opener most recently in 2017.

The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio will operate under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19 after receiving approval from government officials for limited spectator attendance. Motorhome and tent camping will also be permitted during the event. The grandstands will not be open.

Spectators will be subject to a temperature check and health screening when entering the facility. Fans should visit midohio.com/COVID19 for more information on the essential health and safety protocols for their attendance this weekend.

“Our entire team greatly appreciates the leadership of Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted in responsibly restarting Ohio as well as the county commissioners and Health Commissioner Bragg of Morrow County along with Ohio State Representative Romanchuk,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “I know our fans are excited to see live racing again, and we will continue to work closely with our local health officials to ensure the event is handled in a safe manner.”

The Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio is a celebration of automobile history in motion with racing from the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association as the headliner. Triumph serves as this year’s featured car marque. New to the event schedule is the legendary, ground-pounding Trans Am Series joining the on track action along with open-wheel racing from the F4 United States Championship Presented by Honda and the Formula Regional Americas Championship Presented by Honda.

The remaining 2020 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule this summer and fall is as follows:

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT IndyCar Series event) – Aug. 7-9

Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event) – Sept. 25-27

Mid-Ohio 170 (NASCAR Xfinity Series event / ARCA Menards Series) – Postponed

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration) – Postponed

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

