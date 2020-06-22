State Shoot happening

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation or postponement of a pair of trap shooting events at the Cardinal Center earlier in the year, the Morrow County location is open for this week’s Ohio State Shoot. On Monday, the Scholastic Clay Target Program state competition took place to open the week. The Ohio State Shoot runs from Tuesday through Sunday.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel