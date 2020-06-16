HOJGA has tournament in Bucyrus

On Monday, Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its second event of the year at Golf Club of Bucyrus.

Alex Pratt of Pleasant took first place in the 16-18 age group by shooting 78 on the par-72 course, while Logan Keller of Galion shot 84 to win the 13-15 class. The 12-and-under class was won by Grady Wisecup of Fairbanks, who shot 57 over nine holes.

Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead finished fifth in the 13-15 age group with a round of 92. Northmor’s Brady Carr shot 63 to take third in the 12-and-under class.

Following are the complete results of the Bucyrus event.

16-18 age group

Alex Pratt, 78

Mason Rinehart, 79

Bronson Dalenberg, 80

Alexander Crowe, 80

Nathan Stewart, 84

Andrew Crowe, 85

Jacob Beaschler, 86

Max Longwell, 87

Nathan Newell, 93

Tara Murphy, 97

Braden Shuff, 98

Logan Niese, 98

Karson Kimmel, 99

Grady Jackson, 103

Matthew Hornberg, 104

Hunter Yancey, 105

Gavin Lester, 105

13-15 age group

Logan Keller, 84

Isaac Dillon, 87

Nicholas McMullen, 88

Chase Brackenridge, 88

Grant Bentley, 92

Thomas Kaufman, 94

Nathan McMullen, 95

Kaden Ottley, 96

Brock Montgomery, 97

Michael Farley, 97

Maura Murphy, 100

Carson Walker, 101

Lucy Myers, 102

Rayma Smith, 105

Jordyn Alspach, 110

Liv Gier, 112

Jace Boyce, 113

Dylan Helmers, 116

Brady Keller, 130

12-and-under age group

Grady Wisecup, 57

Britton Pottkotter, 61

Brady Carr, 63

Kolton Crider, 65

Wayne Morrison Jr., 74

Jenson Stover, 83

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS