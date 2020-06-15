HOJGA season begins

The HOJGA was able to get its season started on Wednesday, as area junior golfers competed at Green Acres Golf Course.

The 16-18 age group was won by Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian, who shot 66 on the par 60 course. In the 13-15 class, Galion’s Nicholas McMullen took first with a round of 67. In the nine-hole 12-and-under class, Paiton Allen of Delaware broke a three-way tie for first by winning on the first playoff hole. He shot 40 on the day.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Nathan Stewart, 66

Jacob Beaschler, 67

Spencer Keller, 67

Mason Rinehart, 71

Alexander Crowe, 73

Alex Pratt, 73

Andrew Crowe, 74

Mallory Graham, 76

Logan Niese, 76

Nathan Newell, 78

Grady Jackson, 81

Tara Murphy, 81

Hunter Yancey, 81

Karson Kimmel, 82

Max Longwell, 83

Braden Shuff, 87

Gavin Lester, 92

Anthony Swartz, 96

Matthew Hornburg, 101

13-15 age group

Nicholas McMullen, 67

Brock Montgomery, 71

Isaac Dillon, 74

Chase Brackenridge, 76

Thomas Kaufman, 76

Logan Keller, 76

Nathan McMullen, 77

Grant Bentley, 78

Kaden Ottley, 81

Sam Reynolds, 82

Rayma Smith, 82

Nathan Barre, 86

Maura Murphy, 86

Liv Gier, 89

Jace Boyce, 92

Jordyn Alspach, 93

Lane Kanagy, 93

Dylan Helmers, 96

Carson Walker, 96

Carson Stroupe, 97

Michael Farley, 98

Lucy Myers, 101

Maddie Murphy, 102

Anna Songer, 106

Alex Schultz, 108

Brady Keller, 112

12-and-under age group

Paiton Allen, 40

Asher Gates, 40

William Reiser, 40

Anderson Reiser, 45

Grady Wisecup, 45

Kolton Crider, 46

Britton Pottkotter, 48

Alex Yancey, 49

Brady Carr, 50

Matt Murphy, 53

Grayson Keller, 57

Wayne Morrison Jr., 67

Jenson Stover, 70

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

