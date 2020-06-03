Vintage Motorcycle Days postponed

The American Motorcyclist Association and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, working closely with state and local health authorities, are postponing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, scheduled for July 10-12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Morrow County, in accordance with the state’s “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for holding public events amid the coronavirus pandemic. New dates for the event later in 2020 have not been finalized.

“Unfortunately, event restrictions in place under order of the Ohio Department of Health prohibit many traditional elements of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days that our competitors and fans have come to enjoy,” said AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter. “The social interaction and camaraderie are an integral component that we love about this event. The multi-day swap meet, the camping, in-field activities, the crowds, not to mention the organic fun of the event, are impossible in light of the current situation.”

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust added: “We are disappointed, but this is the right decision. Mid-Ohio will continue to work closely with the AMA, as well as our state and local health officials, to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and identify when AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be rescheduled for 2020. We ask for everyone’s patience, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Established in 1990 and held at Mid-Ohio for the past 24 years, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is hailed as an annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage, welcoming thousands of enthusiasts and hundreds of vendors for bike shows, racing, seminars, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet and more.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. For the latest news about the event, visit www.vintagemotorcycledays.com or www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio, tells the stories and preserves the history of motorcycling’s legends and heroes. For more information, call (614) 856-2222, or visit the Hall of Fame website at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/.

New date to be determined

Information received from the AMA.

Information received from the AMA.