Toombs new Scot boys’ BB coach

Highland Local School District is pleased to announce Christian Toombs as their new head boys’ basketball coach.

A Waverly graduate, Toombs, 43, has served as the junior varsity head coach for the Fighting Scots the past two seasons.

“I am excited for this opportunity, Toombs said. “Highland has a basketball program with great tradition and respect in Central Ohio. The community and administration are committed to having players and a program that represent them in the highest manner, on the court and in the classroom. I look forward to leading the Fighting Scots Basketball program and building upon its proud tradition.”

Toombs played basketball at Muskingum University from 1995-1999 under legendary coach Jim Burson. He left the Muskies as one of only three players in the History of the program to score over 1,000 points and grab more than 600 rebounds. He earned second-team All-OAC honors during the 1998-1999 season.

Toombs served as an assistant coach at Muskingum University from 2001-2003. In 2005, he became the head boys basketball coach at East Knox High School. He served that role until 2008.

Highland Athletic Director Mike DeLaney looks forward to having Toombs take the reins of the program.

“We had over 30 applicants for the position, which speaks volumes about how coaches in Central Ohio view our basketball program,” said DeLaney. “As our committee went through the process, we continued to come back to Coach Toombs. His basketball related experience, his knowledge of the game and the relationships he has developed with our athletes over the past two years all contributed to his selection as our next head coach.”

Pending Board of Education approval on June 17, Toombs will become the 12th head boys basketball coach in the history of Highland High School. He and his wife Dawn have two children, Gavin and Gracyn.

Christian Toombs will be the new boys’ basketball coach at Highland High School. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Christian-Toombs.jpg Christian Toombs will be the new boys’ basketball coach at Highland High School. Courtesy Photo

Information received from Mike DeLaney.

Information received from Mike DeLaney.