Hospital won’t hold mass sports physicals

Mass sports physicals will not be held at this summer at the Morrow County Hospital. While this decision is difficult to make, heightened health risks and the numerous logistical concerns make hosting “safer” physicals a challenge.

The hospital is following guidance that has been organized in part by the NFHS and OHSAA, as well as OhioHealth in suggesting that student-athletes contact their family medical provider to obtain a sports physical. OHSAA requires these prior to participation, anticipated to be Aug. 1 for fall sports.

Information received from Jill Fazekas.