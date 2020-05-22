Mid-Ohio gives update on season

In an email sent out Friday afternoon, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course updated fans on the 2020 race season at the Morrow County road course.

In the update, signed by Mid-Ohio President Craig Rust, it was noted that season passes and event tickets had not yet been sent out as the track continued to work with the State of Ohio on guidelines and directions for holding public events.

Mid-Ohio will start to open for private events beginning next week, with guidance from the state and local health departments. Mid-Ohio School will begin its driving and riding season, with the first course taking place on June 2, following specific operating and health and safety protocols. Spectators and non-essential personnel will not be permitted on the property during this phase of opening up the facility.

Ongoing updates on this year’s racing season may be found on the track’s website (midohio.com), as they will be posted as new information comes in with the understanding that the schedule may continue to be fluid and adjusted as needed.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

