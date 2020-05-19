Loudonville joins KMAC in football

LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference (KMAC) announced Monday that Loudonville High School will be joining the KMAC in 2022 for football.

According to a news release from the conference, KMAC officials interviewed and assessed several viable candidates.

“We looked at items such as school size, non-varsity sports, travel, long term growth and continuity with the league,” the release stated.

“Loudonville will be joining the original KMAC members of Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Mount Gilead and Northmor high schools and middle schools. We would like to thank those other schools for their interest and time throughout this process.”

Highland recently announced it would be leaving the KMAC and returning to the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.