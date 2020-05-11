HOJGA still preparing for season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association reminds junior golfers to send in entries now for the upcoming season that begins in June and runs through July.

Golf courses are open and ready to host the HOJGA Calendar of Events that include Camp-Miracle Driving Range, Marion June 4; as well as tournaments, which include: Green Acres, Marion on June 10, Golf Club of Bucyrus on June 15, Marysville on June 24, Kenton Memorial on July 2, Marion Country Club on July 6, Kings Mill on July 16 and Valley View on July 20.

Golf is a non-contact outdoor sport, and junior golfers use their own equipment; however, social distancing and golf course health and safety rules will be implemented in regard to the coronavirus stipulations. Special attention will be given throughout check-in, starter rules at tee times, 15-minute spacing, threesomes, no flag removal on greens, scores posted on turn, packaged snacks and beverages on turn and at finish.

As each division’s players finish, winners of ribbons and trophies will be announced for each to pick up, and juniors may leave, followed by the next division finish, etc. HOJGA officials and parents will affirm distancing and rules.

For further information and entries, see www.hojga.org website or call 740-389-6207.

Information received from Carol Markey.

