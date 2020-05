Highland graduate Sophia Thompson was one of 52 Ohio Northern student-athletes to be named Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference in the 10 spring sports for 2020.

Thompson, a sophomore chemistry/pre-med student at Ohio Northern, was one of a program record-high 12 selections from the women’s track and field team. Award winners must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5.

Information received from Tim Glon.