Highland needs new boys’ basketball coach

Highland (Sparta) High School is searching for a head boys’ basketball coach. Previous head coaching experience is preferred.

This position includes all aspects of operation of the basketball program, youth through high school. We are seeking individuals who will bring great energy, enthusiasm and leadership to our program.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume and references to Mike DeLaney, Athletic Director, Highland Local Schools, mike_d@hlds.us . Teaching positions are available.

Information received from Mike DeLaney.