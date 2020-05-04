Residents enjoy fishing, hiking at state park

With temperatures well into the 70s, Mount Gilead State Park had families, couples and hikers enjoying the paths and trails all day Sunday.

Brooke Murphy and her family all brought fishing poles with the exception of Levi, who is only six months old. She said they began fishing by the lower dam and they were trying spots all along the lake.

Sunney Murphy said they caught several fish along with a turtle, and were surprised to see a couple people riding on horseback through the park trails.

The state park is open with the exception of campgrounds, restrooms and playgrounds, which are closed off with yellow tape. State and local officials remind residents that six-foot social distancing must be practiced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hikers and fishermen tended to keep a social distance and a Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy stopped in to patrol the park briefly.

Sentinel Photo Conner casts his line at the Mount Gilead State Park with Trenton, his dad Sunney Murphy and sister Marissa. The Murphy family enjoyed the sunshine Sunday afternoon with others who were fishing, hiking and boating.