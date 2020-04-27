Fall sports divisions announced

On Friday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released what divisions football, volleyball and soccer teams would be in for the 2020 fall sports season.

For football, Cardington will drop a division, going from Division VI, Region 22 to Division VII, Region 27; while both Mount Gilead and Northmor will stay in Division VI, but move from Region 22 to Region 23. Highland will remain in Division IV, Region 15.

All four local volleyball teams will remain in their same divisions as last year, with Highland competing in Division II, both Mount Gilead and Cardington in Division III and Northmor in Division IV.

Highland’s soccer programs also will stay in Division II for the upcoming school year.

No divisional changes will occur in the remaining fall sports, as they are not affected by the OHSAA’s competitive balance process, as the upcoming school year will be the second of a two-year cycle using the base enrollment numbers provided in October 2018. The next two-year cycle will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

