Northmor’s Mariotti to play football for Ohio Wesleyan

After starting at quarterback for the last two seasons at Northmor, Hunter Mariotti will be looking for playing time at Ohio Wesleyan University.

“I had a good time at my visit,” he said. “When I got in and talked to the coaches, I felt it was the right fit both academically and athletic-wise.”

Mariotti, who plans to major in computer science, spent a good chunk of his senior year looking at colleges and making his decision.

“Basically my senior year, pretty much,” he said. “I narrowed it down and then got to Ohio Wesleyan. Ashland and Ohio Dominican were possibilities, but Ohio Wesleyan was at the front.”

Mariotti said that, while the Ohio Wesleyan program has a few quarterbacks on its roster, he has hopes of getting onto the field reasonably quickly.

“After this year, I could become the back-up or even the starter,” he said. “Just taking my talent and ability somewhere else and doing I can for another program.”

Over the past two years, Mariotti had plenty of success with Northmor, as his teams reached the playoffs in both years he was the starting quarterback. He looks at that accomplishment as great preparation for moving up to the collegiate level.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Playing in tough, close games, especially in the playoffs, helps you mentally and with what to do in a tough situation.”

This past season, he was named a first-team player by the KMAC and Central District. He also was a third-team All-Ohioan. As a junior he was a first-team KMAC pick and a special mention Central district player.

He noted that not only did he have some great memories from those seasons, but also had to rise to the challenges of first replacing Demetrius “Meechie” Johnson, who had just led the team to its first-ever playoff berth, and then going through last year without All-Ohio running back Conor Becker, who missed nearly the entire season due to injury.

“Probably obviously the playoff run,” he said. “Coming in after Meechie and having to carry on and senior year, coming in without Becker and having to go on.”

Northmor senior Hunter Mariotti (center) holds up his letter of intent to play football for Ohio Wesleyan University. Sitting with Mariotti are his parents, Doug and Jenny.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

