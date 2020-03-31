Brubaker signs with Wilmington

After a senior season that saw her named a first-team KMAC player, Northmor’s Leslie Brubaker will continue to compete in volleyball at the next level, as she signed her letter of intent to play for Wilmington College.

“I think I knew right away,” she said of the Ohio college. “It seemed like home to me. I’m planning to major in agriculture and they have a good agriculture program.”

Brubaker said that she looked at many schools, but Wilmington immediately stood out as the right place for her to attend.

“I looked all over the place, but as soon as Wilmington came up, I knew,” she said.

She made her decision to attend the college in December, adding that playing collegiate volleyball has been a goal for her for some time.

“It’s always been a goal of mine as soon as I was playing in high school,” said Brubaker.

Now that her goal is a reality, she is looking forward to the experience.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team and the people on campus,” she said. “I’m really excited to start working out in college and hopefully improve a lot.”

As far as her new team goes, Brubaker expressed hopes at being able to get onto the court soon, noting that Wilmington will be graduating a lot from its 2019 team.

“I’ll probably be on the right side,” she said. “There’s only three or four returning players coming back, so hopefully I’ll be able to improve my spot and play as much as I can.”

As a multi-year starter playing as a hitter with the Golden Knights, Brubaker hopes that her height proves beneficial in getting on the court, noting that it was one of the things Wilmington liked about her.

“My height really helps,” she said. “I’m just hoping I can make my mark at Wilmington and hope I can benefit my team and myself.”

Brubaker concluded by talking about her experiences at Northmor. She said she had a lot of positive experiences, including being part of the school’s first-ever regional-qualifying team.

“I could go on and on about this,” she said. “Definitely one of the most memorable experiences of my high school career. We went farther than anyone else. Also, me and all my teammates remain really close.”

Northmor senior Leslie Brubaker signs to play volleyball for Wilmington College. Pictured are (l-r) grandparents Jerry and Vicki, Brubaker, mother Brigette and sister Taylor. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_lesliebrubakersigning.jpg Northmor senior Leslie Brubaker signs to play volleyball for Wilmington College. Pictured are (l-r) grandparents Jerry and Vicki, Brubaker, mother Brigette and sister Taylor. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

