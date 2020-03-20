Keep Moving! is Community Center message

It was a big disappointment Monday for Morrow County Community Center Gym members and other recreation venues when the Governor closed down all gyms, bowling alleys and other outlets for fitness and recreation.

Community Center instructor Caitlin Trainer came up with the idea of a video class online at the Morrow County Community Center Face Book page.

These videos will begin Monday, March 23, and be posted each Monday thereafter, by 12 p.m. They can be played and replayed as many times as you’d like, until the next one comes out. They will be dumbbell workouts and body weight workouts.

Trainer said if you don’t have dumbbells, don’t worry. Many household items can replace the weights or you can just do the movements to keep active! Each workout will be 20-30 minutes long. The videos will be posted to both the Community Center Facebook page and Instagram page.

Trainer is an American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Certified Personal Trainer.

Silver Sneakers instructors Joanne Trainer and Allen Stojkovic have encouraged class members to stay active with warm up exercises and stretching routines around home. Trainer said there is a good website with exercises at www.eldergym.com that seniors can follow. Also, the Silver Sneakers can now have an online class with the Silver Sneakers website.

Walking or running is also a great option since we have a beautiful state park and many county parks and village outdoor recreation areas such as high school tracks where walking and running is pleasant on sunny days.

“Keep moving, stretching and exercising,” concluded the instructors. “It’s good for your joints and your outlook on life.”

Community Center's Caitlin Trainer will provide a free workout video online for members and the community.

By Alberta Stojkovic

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

