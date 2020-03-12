Mount Gilead track and field athletes at state indoor meet

Mount Gilead track and field qualified 11 athletes to the OATCCC Division 2/3 State Indoor Track and Field meet held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva on March 7.

Those 11 athletes qualified by being in the Top 24 in their respected event. Those who qualified for the meet are as follows – Boys: Liam Dennis, Ethan Supplee, Ethan Kemp, Seamus Walsh, and Aiden Honzo. Girls: Allison Johnson, Emily Hanft, Tatum Neal, Baylee Hack, Kelsey Kennon and Emily Randall.

During the Division 2/3 state meet, Mount Gilead athletes, Kennon and Johnson, earned state championships. Kennon took first in the shot put and Johnson took first in the 800 meter run. Dennis took third in the men’s 800 meter run.

Those also placing are as follows: Johnson placed seventh in the 60 meter hurdles, Supplee was ninth in the 3200, the girl’s 4×800 team consisting of Hack, Hanft, Johnson and Neal placed ninth, Hanft placed 14th in the 1600 meter run and 20th in the 3200 meter run. In the triple jump, Randall took 17th; Kennon placed 19th in the weight throw, and Dennis placed 15th in the 60 meter hurdles. In the high jump, Honzo took 15th and the boy’s 4x800m relay took 16th with Dennis, Supplee, Kemp and Walsh running the event.

“We are very proud of our athletes during the winter indoor track season,” said head coach Lauren (Rausch) Huelsman. “To top it off with eleven of our athletes getting to the indoor state meet to compete with the best of Ohio is something to be really excited about. Now we are looking forward to taking their energy and effort into our outdoor season.”

Kennon and Johnson are the first indoor state champions for Mount Gilead’s track and field program. The track program will kick off the outdoor season at the Mike Armstrong Meet in Cardington, on April 4.

At the state indoor track and field meet, Kelsey Kennon of Mount Gilead finished first in the shot put. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_kennon.jpg At the state indoor track and field meet, Kelsey Kennon of Mount Gilead finished first in the shot put. Courtesy Photo Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson won the 800 in the state indoor track and field meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_johnson.jpg Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson won the 800 in the state indoor track and field meet. Courtesy Photo Ethan Supplee runs for Mount Gilead, while teammate Seamus Walsh cheers him on. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_supplee.jpg Ethan Supplee runs for Mount Gilead, while teammate Seamus Walsh cheers him on. Courtesy Photo Emily Hanft competes in the state indoor track and field meet for Mount Gilead. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_hanft.jpg Emily Hanft competes in the state indoor track and field meet for Mount Gilead. Courtesy Photo

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com