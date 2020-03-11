Local girls earn All-Ohio status

Cardington’s Casey Bertke highlighted Morrow County girls’ basketball players when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its All-Ohio teams.

Bertke, a senior, finished with a 21.7 points-per-game average for the Pirates and was named a first-team Division III player for her efforts. She was one of two Cardington players to be recognized. Senior Hannah Wickline, who finished averaging 13 points an outing was named honorable mention.

Also in Division III, Mount Gilead’s Madison Fitzpatrick, a senior who tallied 19.6 points per game, was named a third-team All-Ohioan.

Northmor’s Lexi Wenger was a special mention pick in Division IV. The sophomore finished with a 15.4 scoring average.

In Division II, Highland’s Madison Cecil earned honorable mention recognition. As a senior, she averaged 17.9 points per game.

Information received from Tim Stried.

