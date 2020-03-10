Ratliff signs to play football at Stetson

After finishing his senior year at Cardington, Brydon Ratliff will be going to the state of Florida, as he signed a letter of intent to play football for Stetson University’s squad.

“The campus was amazing,” he said. “The coaches were very important about their faith and the players were very personable and easy to get along with.”

Ratliff added that he wanted to play for a team that embraced faith.

“The sports programs are very religious,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me. I wanted a coach who wasn’t afraid to be open about faith.”

Before picking Stetson, Ratliff had been looking at a few other schools, such as Heidelberg and Ithaca (New York).

“We’ve been looking at colleges since my sophomore year,” he said, adding that he plans to major in biology with a focus on forensics.

On the field, he expects to see action at either safety or linebacker, noting that he has intangibles that should be of benefit to the Hatters.

“I think I have a good work ethic and leadership skills,” he said.

One thing Ratliff will have to adjust to is the change of scenery, as he’ll be leaving Ohio to move to central Florida.

“It’s definitely a big challenge going from Ohio to Florida,” he said. “I’ll be away from my family and friends, but I’m open to new opportunities and know God will be sticking by my side.”

And he is looking forward to that challenge.

“Probably just getting to meet new people and be on my own to practice being an adult,” he said in describing what he’s most looking forward to.

As far as his time at Cardington goes, he also has many good memories.

“Definitely every moment on the field,” he said. “Every coach who’s been through Cardington has shaped me into who I am. I love the small town where everyone knows everyone. I’m going to miss that.”

Cardington senior Brydon Ratliff signs his letter of intent to play football for Stetson University. With him in the above picture are (l-r) sister Gabby, mother Amanda and father Andy. Not pictured is sister Kinnedy. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_brydonratliff.jpg Cardington senior Brydon Ratliff signs his letter of intent to play football for Stetson University. With him in the above picture are (l-r) sister Gabby, mother Amanda and father Andy. Not pictured is sister Kinnedy. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

