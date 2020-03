Sports Calendar

Friday, March 13

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: Division III preliminaries, 3 p.m.; Division II preliminaries, 4:20 p.m.; Division III consolation round one, 7:20 p.m.; Division II consolation round one, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: Division III quarterfinals, 10 a.m.; Division II quarterfinals, 10:40 a.m.; Division III consolation round two, 12:15 p.m.; Division II consolation round two, 1 p.m.; championship semifinals, 6:30 p.m.; consolation quarterfinals, 8:50 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

• State wrestling meet at The Ohio State University: consolation semifinals, 10 a.m.; third, fifth and seventh place matches, 11 a.m.; first place matches, 5:15 p.m.