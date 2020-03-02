Wrestlers advance to district meets

Northmor will send six wrestlers on to this week’s district meet after the team took third place at the Division III sectional hosted by Ridgedale over the weekend.

Two Golden Knights finished as sectional champions, while three took second place and one placed third. Both Gavin Ramos (132) and Conor Becker (170) went 4-0 over the two-day tournament to claim their titles.

In taking second place, both Austin Amens (145) and Niko Christo (152) earned three wins before suffering a loss in the finals. Marcus Cortez (126) also was second, holding a 2-1 mark in the tournament. Dale Brocwell (106) also moves on, as he went 2-1 at 106 pounds to place third.

Trenton Ramos will be a district alternate at 138 pounds. He went 3-2 and placed fifth in the meet. Brandon Planey also placed, as he took sixth place at 220 pounds after going 2-3.

Gavin Whited won one match at 195 pounds, while Dylan Amens (160) and Hunter Brookover (285) also competed in the meet.

Mount Gilead tied for 11th in the Ridgedale sectional, while Cardington finished 20th.

The Indians had two district qualifiers. Andy Williamson was 3-1 at 170 pounds, with his lone loss in the finals to Becker, to place second. Jesus Rubio took fourth at 152 with a 4-2 mark.

Cory Fricke will be the district alternate at 120 pounds, as he was fifth with a 2-2 record. Tyler Marriott (113), Ben Whitt (132), Garrett George (182) and Justin Dendinger (195) all picked up one win, while Carter Goodrich (145) also competed in the meet.

For Cardington, both Ryan Drury (138) and Kaden Burton (195) both participated in the meet.

The advancing wrestlers will all be at Heath High School this weekend to attempt to earn their way to the state meet.

Highland Scots

Highland traveled to Licking Valley for their Division II sectional wrestling meet. The Scots finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers advance to this week’s district meet at Wilmington High School.

Caleb Wetzel took first place at 113 pound with a 3-0 record over the two-day meet to highlight the Highland performance. Christian Miller was second at 152 pounds, winning three matches and then defaulting in the finals. Cody Matthews (3-2 at 160 pounds) and Triston Hinkle (2-2 at 182) both finished fourth in their weight classes.

Bryce Schott will be the district alternate at 132 pounds after placing fifth with a 3-2 record. Kaden Miller took sixth at 126 pounds after going 3-3.

Johnny Stevens won twice for Highland at 145 pounds, while Gavin DeAngelo (120) and Eli Grandstaff (170) both won once. Matthew Scarbury (106), Andy Baker (138), Dillon Lehman (195) and Landon Pedigo (220) also took part in the meet.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

