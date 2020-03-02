Northmor bowlers at state

The Northmor girls’ bowling team competed in the Division II state tournament hosted by Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday.

The Golden Knights finished in 16th place with a total of 2511 pins, which included a 435-pin showing over the course of three Baker games and 2076 over three regulation games. They did not advance to the eight-team single elimination tournament to determine the team champion.

Over those three regulation games, Northmor was led by Kourtney Rinehart, who had a total of 484 pins, placing her 46th overall. Kristen Bittner tied for 56th with 467 pins and Kahlan Ball was 74th with 414. Tory Carver took 78th place with 344 pins, while Emilie Drumm bowled two games for a total of 248 pins. Christin Eichler bowled the final game and tallied a score of 119.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

