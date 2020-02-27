Highland boys fall at Heath in sectionals

By Rob Hamilton

Highland saw their boys’ basketball season end at the hands of second-seeded Heath in a Division II sectional contest hosted by the Bulldogs.

In the 69-30 game, the Scots trailed 15-5 after the first quarter, but watched their opponents increase their advantage to a 35-14 margin going into the half. Highland would trail 57-27 by the end of the third quarter and Heath continued to widen their lead in the fourth.

Wyatt Groves finished with 11 points to pace the Highland effort.

