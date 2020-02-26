Cardington boys win playoff opener

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington boys’ basketball team rode a great start to a 57-45 win at Delaware Christian in their Division IV boys’ basketball sectional game Tuesday night.

In advancing to play third-seeded Berne Union, the Pirates jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 32-17 margin by the half. Delaware Christian climbed back within a 39-29 score by the end of the third quarter, but the Pirates took an 18-16 advantage over the final eight minutes to preserve their lead and claim the win.

Trey Brininger led the team with 20 points. Cayman Spires added 11.

