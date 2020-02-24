Highland girls off to districts

The Highland girls’ basketball team rolled through sectionals into districts on Friday with a 54-43 win at Beechcroft.

The Lady Scots will next play Whitehall-Yearling Tuesday night at Westerville North, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Against Beechcroft, the 15-9 Scots held an 18-17 lead after eight minutes of play, but pulled away over the middle two quarters. They had increased their advantage to a 33-25 score by the half and opened up a double-digit lead at 44-33 at the end of the third period. Both teams scored 10 in the fourth to send Highland on to the district semifinals.

Madison Cecil hit three times from deep in finishing with a team-high 21 points. Both Brooklyn Baird and Peyton Carpenter finished with nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

