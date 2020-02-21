Northmor closes regular season with win

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor was able to finish the regular season with a 15-7 mark after defeating visiting River Valley 63-55 Thursday night.

After falling behind 9-8 after the first quarter of play, the Golden Knights outscored their opponents 18-11 in the second quarter and 18-12 in the third to jump in front by a 44-32 margin. While the Vikings took a 23-19 advantage in the fourth, that lead was able to hold up for Northmor.

Hunter Mariotti had a huge night for the team, scoring 30 points. Blake Miller added 15.

