Linkous signs with Defiance for basketball

Upon finishing her senior year at Northmor, Taylor Linkous will continue to play basketball when she moves on to Defiance College.

After signing, she said that Defiance had a lot of things that appealed to her.

“I have to say it was closer to home and I felt like I could fit in there,” she said. “They play the game like I like to play the game and their locker rooms are awesome.”

She added that she liked multiple aspects of how the team plays the sport.

“It’s fast and they play man defense and shoot a lot of threes, which I’m good at,” she explained.

While she had been looking at other colleges, it didn’t take long for Defiance to move to the top of the list.

“I was looking at a couple Pennsylvania schools,” she said. “They were up there, but Defiance just sold me. I’ve been doing the college process since my junior year, but since I went to Defiance, I knew that’s where I’m going.”

Linkous is planning to major in biology and then move on to grad school to be a physical therapist. On the court, she expects to see action at shooting guard, while also bringing some intangibles to the table.

“They want me for shooting guard purposes,” she said. “They also like that my energy is high and think I’ll bring the team together.”

She said that she’s looking forward to the freedom that college will bring, adding, “I can’t wait to experience new memories and new people.”

During her high school years, Linkous said that she’s learned some things that will prove beneficial as she embarks on the next chapter of her life.

“Definitely to push other people to be better,” she said. “And to take things with a grain of salt. To laugh things off when you need to laugh things off and to take things seriously when you need to take them seriously.”

Northmor senior Taylor Linkous signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Defiance College. In the picture are (l-r): stepfather Curtis Adams, mother Jodi Adams, stepbrother Jacob Adams, Linkous, sister Mikayla Linkous, father Michael Linkous and stepmother Julia Linkous. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_taylorlinkoussigning.jpg Northmor senior Taylor Linkous signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Defiance College. In the picture are (l-r): stepfather Curtis Adams, mother Jodi Adams, stepbrother Jacob Adams, Linkous, sister Mikayla Linkous, father Michael Linkous and stepmother Julia Linkous. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS