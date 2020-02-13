Cardington boys fall at River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

River Valley topped visiting Cardington on Wednesday in a high-scoring game by a 104-69 margin.

The Vikings got out to a fast start, taking a 30-9 lead after eight minutes of play. They increased their advantage to a 59-29 margin by the half and led 87-54 going into the fourth quarter of their win.

For the Pirates, Nate Hickman led the way with 20 points, while both Garrett Linkous and Cayman Spires finished with 11. Avery Harper added nine.

