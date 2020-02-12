Highland boys edged by Horizon Science

By Rob Hamilton



Highland led Horizon Science through three quarters in home non-conference boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night, but couldn’t hold onto an eight-point advantage over the final eight minutes in falling by a 61-56 score.

The Scots jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the opening period. Horizon got within a 31-27 margin by halftime, but Highland took a 12-8 advantage in the third to lead 43-35. Unfortunately for the locals, they were outscored 26-13 down the stretch.

Jordan Bellamy led Highland with 17 points, while Branton Howard hit four three-pointers in adding 16. Also, Taz Taylor finished with eight.

