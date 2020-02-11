Cardington girls beat Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington jumped out to an early lead at home against a tough Buckeye Central girls’ basketball team and was able to hold onto that advantage in claiming a 52-40 win.

After the first quarter, the Pirates held a 15-8 lead and they were able to increase that to a 26-18 margin going into the half. BC trimmed two points off their deficit in the third quarter, but Cardington was able to turn a 36-30 lead into a 12-point win with a strong fourth quarter.

Casey Bertke finished with 18 points to lead Cardington, while Beth Hardwick scored 10. Both Dana Bertke and Hannah Wickline added nine.

