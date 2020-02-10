Local teams at wrestling dual meet regionals

Highland split two matches in the OHSAA regional wrestling dual team tournament on Saturday when they hosted 14 other teams.

The Scots opened their day by topping Galion 40-35, but then fell 51-30 to Columbian in the second round. Bellevue wound up winning the event to advance to Sunday’s state tournament.

In topping Galion, Highland got off to a good start, with Matthew Scarbury winning by pin at 106 pounds and Caleb Wetzel winning by major decision at 113. Galion’s Kidren Clark won by decision at 120 to get them on the board with a 10-3 deficit, but the Scots added six to their lead when Kaden Miller earned a pin at 126.

However, Galion would take 20-16 lead due to a forfeit win by Devin McCarthy at 132, a pin by Sam Wegesin at 138 and a technical fall by Ian Lehman at 145.

The Scots would go back up with a pin at 152 by Christian Miller and widened their lead to a 28-20 score when Cody Matthews followed with another pin. Galion would win two straight matches — Max Fisher by decision at 170 and Mitchell Young by pin at 182 — to hold a 29-28 advantage, but two straight pins clinched the match for the Scots.

Triston Hinkle won by fall at 195 and Landon Pedigo followed with a pin at 220 to give Highland 40 points. John Abouhassan won by forfeit at 285 to provide his team’s final six points.

Against Columbian, Highland opened with an 18-0 lead due to forfeit wins by Scarbury (106), Wetzel (113) and Gavin DeAngelo (120). Javin Meade added a win via forfeit at 285, but the team only claimed one other win on the day, when Matthews pinned his opponent at 160 pounds.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor traveled to Ashland Mapleton for the Division III regional wrestling dual team tournament on Saturday and split their two matches.

The Golden Knights opened with a 65-15 win over Coshocton, but then fell 42-39 to eventual champion Ben Logan in the semifinal round.

In beating Coshocton, Northmor won 11 of 14 weight classes, with Marcus Cortez (126), Austin Amens (145), Niko Christo (160), Conor Becker (182) and Brandon Planey (220) all earning pins. The team also claimed several forfeit wins, as Dale Brocwell (106), C.J. Stoney (113), Gavin Ramos (132), Bodhi Workman (170) and Gavin Whited (195) all picked up six points. Trenton Ramos added a technical fall at 138 to round out the team’s scoring.

In the narrow loss to Ben Logan, Northmor got pins from Brocwell (106), Cortez (126), Gavin Ramos (132), Amens (152), Christo (160) and Becker (182). Trenton Ramos added three points by winning a decision at 138.

Highland’s Caleb Wetzel gets back points against his Galion opponent in action from Saturday’s regional duals wrestling meet hosted by the Scots. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_calebwetzel.jpg Highland’s Caleb Wetzel gets back points against his Galion opponent in action from Saturday’s regional duals wrestling meet hosted by the Scots. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS