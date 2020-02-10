MG swimmers advance to districts

The Mount Gilead swim team competed yesterday at the Division II sectional T=tournament held at Columbus Academy.

“This meet is the largest of all the Division II sectional meets for our district, and is also the fastest. Columbus Academy does a great job hosting, but it is not what we consider a “fast pool,” so it really says a lot for the swimmers that many of them achieved personal bests as well as advanced to the district tournament,” exclaimed coach Dina Snow.

Times are compiled from all the sectional tournaments held that day to create the list of the top 30 for each event, and these swimmers move on to districts.

“I am so happy to report that all three of our girls’ relays advanced, so Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch, Madison Hack, Taylor Robinson and Michaela McGill will all be competing at Ohio State,” said Snow.

The boys’ team finished sixth at their meet, tied with Johnstown Northridge. The 200 free relay and the 400 free relay advanced, so Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Mason Kidwell, Michael Snopik and Joel Conrad will all be competing at Ohio State. Conrad and Snopik also advanced in the 50 and 100 freestyle with personal bests, with Conrad setting the new school record in the 100 free. In addition, the 400 free relay team of Mowery, Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad broke their own recent school record.

Also achieving personal bests: Taylor Robinson in the 200 free and 100 free, Eric Mowery in the 100 free, Tyler Knight in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Michaela McGill in the 50 free, Adriana Tinch in the 100 free; and Seamus Walsh in the 100 free.

The district tournament will be held at The Ohio State University on Wednesday, Feb. 12.