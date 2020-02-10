Northmor, MG get Friday night boys’ BB wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Friday, Northmor edged Fredericktown 48-45 in the league contest.

After falling behind by a 15-10 margin after one period of play, the Golden Knights took a 20-6 advantage in the second to lead 30-21 at the intermission. The Freddies got within a 37-34 margin by the end of the third, but Northmor held on to pick up the win.

Kooper Keen finished with 19 points to lead Northmor, while Blake Miller scored 13.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead built a large lead over host East Knox in the first half and then held on to claim a 55-49 win over their KMAC opponents Friday.

The Indians jumped out to a 17-6 after one period of play and increased that to a 26-12 margin at the half. They led 37-24 after three-pointers and, despite being outscored 25-18 over the final eight minutes, were able to wind up on top at the final buzzer.

Jackson Huffer scored 15 to lead the team, while Joel Butterman tallied 11. Both Matthew Bland and Carter Kennon added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t recover from a slow start at Centerburg on Friday, dropping a 57-46 decision on the night.

The Pirates fell behind 14-6 after the first quarter and trailed 32-13 going into the half. While they outscored the Trojans 15-8 in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth, they would not be able to make up their deficit entirely.

Avery Harper finished with 11 to lead Cardington, while Cayman Spires had 10 and Trey Brininger scored nine.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t keep up with host Danville on Friday in a 54-42 loss to the Blue Devils in KMAC play.

The team only trailed 17-15 after the opening quarter and 27-24 at the half, but was outscored 10-5 in the third period and 17-13 in the fourth to wind up falling in the game.

Branton Howard’s 12 points led the Scots, while Gavin Hankins finished with eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS