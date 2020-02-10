Highland girls earn win over Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a non-league win on Saturday when they traveled to Elgin to take on the Comets.

In their 52-33 victory, the Scots took a 13-9 lead after eight minutes and extended it to a 29-15 margin by the intermission. They would go on to outscore their opponents 11-8 in the third and 12-10 in the fourth to complete the win.

Madison Cecil hit four times from three-point range in scoring a game-high 20 points, while Brooklyn Baird added 12 and Gena West finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS