Highland girls claim win over Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland rebounded from a slow start to defeat visiting Northmor by a 43-26 margin on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights held an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but Highland took a 14-5 advantage in the second period to lead 20-13 at the half. The Scots then outscored Northmor 9-6 in the third period and 14-7 in the fourth to clinch the win.

Both Madison Cecil and Brooklyn Baird hit three three-pointers for the Scots, with Cecil finishing with 17 points and Baird scoring 13. Northmor got 10 points from Lexi Wenger, while Paige Caudill tallied eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS