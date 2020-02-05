Northmor boys earn win over Danville

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A dominating second-half performance boosted the Northmor Golden Knights to an 80-40 win over Danville in a Tuesday night KMAC contest.

Northmor led 17-15 after the opening period and 38-30 at the half, but pulled away for the dominating win in the second half. They outscored their opponents 23-10 in the third period and 19-0 in the fourth.

Blake Miller’s 27 points led all scorers on the night. Hunter Mariotti, Kooper Keen and Max Lower all tallied 10 in the game.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell at home to East Knox on Tuesday by a 52-44 score.

The Pirates were hurt by their performance in the first and third quarters. They fell into a 20-13 hole after eight minutes of play, but rallied to within a 27-26 score at the half. However, they were outscored 18-8 in the third to trail by 11 going into the fourth. Despite outscoring the Bulldogs 10-7 over those eight minutes, they could not overcome that deficit.

Danny Vaught scored 12 points to lead Cardington, while Avery Harper added nine.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ basketball team suffered a 69-24 setback at home against Centerburg on Tuesday.

The team was outscored 21-5 in the first quarter and 10-4 in the second to find themselves in a 31-9 hole going into the half. Centerburg continued to add to its lead in the second half, taking a 17-9 advantage in the third quarter and a 21-6 edge in the fourth.

Jordan Bellamy’s eight points led the Scots.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell into an early hole at Fredericktown Tuesday and couldn’t recover in dropping a 67-39 decision.

The Freddies jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the opening period and held a 27-14 advantage at the half. They would go on to outscore the Indians 26-13 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth in picking up the win.

MG got 15 points by Matthew Bland, who tallied three three-pointers in the game. Nathan Rogers added nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS