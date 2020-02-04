Cardington, Northmor win Monday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington had a dominating performance at home against Elgin on Monday, as the Pirates earned an 81-34 win. T

he score was 24-2 after the first quarter and 40-7 at the intermission. Cardington continued to add to their lead in the second half, taking a 19-10 advantage in the third period and outscoring the Comets 22-17 in the fourth.

Casey Bertke scored 21 points to lead the team. Beth Hardwick hit four three-pointers in tallying 13, while Dana Bertke had 12 and Hannah Wickline finished with 10. Also, Karsyn Edwards connected three times from long range in scoring nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor’s girls’ basketball team claimed a non-league win on Monday, as they defeated Wynford by a 66-60 margin.

Reagan Swihart finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Knights, while Lexi Wenger scored 17, Taylor Linkous had 16 and Macy Miracle finished with nine. Also, Juliana Ditullio tallied eight assists.

