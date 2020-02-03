MG track and CC athletes recognized on Friday

On Friday evening, the 2019 boys’ track and field team as well as the 2019 boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were honored by Mount Gilead High School.

These teams all placed at the OHSAA state meets in their respective sports. The boys’ track team had 12 athletes score at the regional meet to help them earn the team title. They proceeded to place fifth out of 71 scoring teams at the state meet.

State qualifiers were Storm McGinniss, Trevor Ball, Kyle White, and Ethan Supplee. Earning All-Ohio status were Brett Shipman, Liam Dennis, Brad Landon, Brandon Stevens, Micah Tuggle, Casey White, Connor Page and Nate Weaver. Page earned state runner-up honors in the 110m hurdles while the 4x400m relay consisting of Page, Dennis, Weaver, and Stevens also earned runner-up honors. Landon brought home a state championship – only the first MGHS male track athlete to do so in a field event.

In addition, Allison Johnson was a state champion in the 800m for the girls team.

Both the boys and girls cross country teams were district champions with Dennis (Central District Champion), Supplee, Shipman, Michael Snopik, Eric Mowery, Baylee Hack (Central District Champion), Johnson, Emily Hanft and Michaela McGill earning first team All-District honors.

Both teams also were regional champions – the only team in the state of Ohio, any division, to do so! All-Regional honors went to Johnson (Regional Champion), Hack, Hanft, Dennis, Supplee, Shipman and Snopik. At the state meet, MGHS had four first team All-Ohio athletes with Johnson, Hack, Dennis, and Supplee all making the podium. The girls team finished sixth place and the boys team finished as state runner-up – the first podium appearance for the boys program.

Congratulations to all of our athletes, our coaches, our fans, and our community!

Members of the Mount Gilead cross country and track teams were recognized for their recent success last Friday when the school’s basketball teams played Highland. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_mgtrack.jpg Members of the Mount Gilead cross country and track teams were recognized for their recent success last Friday when the school’s basketball teams played Highland. Courtesy Photo

