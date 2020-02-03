Planey to play for ONU

After reaching the OHSAA playoffs in three of his four years with the Northmor football program, senior Brandon Planey will look to compete in more big games with Ohio Northern University’s team.

Planey signed his letter of intent to play for the Polar Bears last week, noting that he really liked the campus from his time spent there visiting.

“It’s a great school,” he said. “I spent the night there one time. It’s not very far away. It’s a good team with great coaching and great academic programs.”

Planey will major in criminal justice and administrative accounting. He also considered Capital University, in part due to its criminal justice program, but said, “Once I visited Ohio Northern, I knew it was the place to be.”

He started his college search early in the football season, getting in contact with schools and making visits. When making the transition from high school to college, he said that a strong work ethic will be key to his future success.

“Expectations are high and it’s a very hard work ethic,” he said. “Not only my focus on athletics and weightlifting, but keeping my nose to the grind in the classroom.”

On the field, he expects to see the field as an offensive lineman after playing on both sides of the line in high school.

“That’s more of what they needed and where I wanted to play,” he said. “I won most of my awards on offense. I think I’ll be able to add a good pulling guard kind of deal and athleticism.”

Those awards included being a first-team KMAC and Central District player following the 2019 season. He also earned special mention All-Ohio status. Now, he’ll be looking forward to playing against tougher opponents.

“I’m looking forward to having better competition and more time on the field,” he said. “Kind of the speed of things and how college athletes work. I feel high school might be a little more relaxed in how things work.”

During his time with Northmor, Planey was able to experience a lot of success, with one game against a county rival during his sophomore year ranking at the top of his list.

“I have a ton of on-the-field memories,” he said. “My favorite would be my sophomore year beating Highland. They were supposed to come in here and destroy us and even planted their flag on our field. We won 34-12.”

He added that wins like that, as well as those three straight playoff appearances, helped get Northmor on the map as a good football school.

“I feel like that helped get my name out there and get Northmor on the map,” he said. “It let them know we’ll work hard and prosper at the next level.”

Northmor senior Brandon Planey signs his letter of intent to play football for Ohio Northern University. Pictured above are Northmor athletic director Justin Hershberger, Northmor head football coach Scott Armrose, father Matt, Planey, mother Shelley and brother Ben. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_planey2-1.jpg Northmor senior Brandon Planey signs his letter of intent to play football for Ohio Northern University. Pictured above are Northmor athletic director Justin Hershberger, Northmor head football coach Scott Armrose, father Matt, Planey, mother Shelley and brother Ben. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

