Girls’ teams in action Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s defense paced them to a 60-24 win at Centerburg on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates led 15-2 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to a 26-12 margin by the half. They would go on to outscore their opponents 23-4 in the third quarter and 11-8 over the final eight minutes in picking up the win.

Casey Bertke’s 24 points led the team, while Hannah Wickline finished with 13. Both Dana Bertke and Makayla Linkous finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was able to claim a road KMAC win on Saturday when they traveled to East Knox and left with a 63-56 victory.

The team led 15-11 after the first quarter and still held a three-point lead at the half. Both teams scored 16 in the third quarter to keep MG in front by a 46-43 score, but the Indians finished well, taking a 17-13 edge over the final eight minutes.

Both Dakota Shipman and Madison Fitzpatrick scored 20 points for MG, while Holly Gompf added 12 and Candace Millisor finished with 11.

Northmor Golden Knights

A huge game by Lexi Wenger helped boost Northmor past Fredericktown by a 55-48 score in a road game held Saturday.

The Golden Knights took a 13-10 lead after the opening period, which they increased to a 26-21 margin by halftime and a 45-35 score after three quarters on their way to the win.

Wenger finished with 28 of those 55 points, while Reagan Swihart contributed nine.

Highland Scots

Visiting Highland held a 16-11 lead over Danville after eight minutes of play, but could not hold on to that advantage in falling 75-58.

The Blue Devils took the lead by outscoring the Scots 23-10 in the second quarter and added to it throughout the second half. Highland was outscored 20-14 in the third and 21-18 in the fourth.

Madison Cecil hit five three-pointers in scoring 26 points. Kennedy Altizer added three more long-range schist in adding 11.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS