Northmor boys split weekend games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor bounced back from a sluggish start at home against Cardington on Friday to wind up with a 44-32 victory.

The Pirates jumped out to an 8-4 lead after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 14-4 in the second quarter and 16-8 in the third as the Golden Knights surged in front by a 34-20 margin on their way to claiming the KMAC contest.

Hunter Mariotti led Northmor with 16 points, while Logan Randolph added 11 and Blake Miller scored nine. For Cardington, both Danny Vaught and Trey Brininger scored eight.

At East Knox on Saturday, the Golden Knights were unable to overcome a slow start for the second straight night in falling 41-37.

Northmor fell into a 10-4 hole after the opening period, but got within a 21-18 margin by intermission. Unfortunately for the team, they were outscored 20-19 in the second half to suffer the loss.

Mariotti’s 17 points led the team, while Miller contributed 13.

