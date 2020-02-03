Highland wrestlers in action

Highland’s wrestlers competed at New Lexington’s Jimmy Wood Invitational on Saturday, finishing 10th out of 28 teams with 118 points.

A total of five Scot wrestlers placed in the meet, with Cody Matthews highlighting the team’s performance by finishing second at 160 pounds.

At 182, Triston Hinkle finished fourth for the Scots, while Caleb Wetzel was sixth at 113 pounds and Christian Miller earned the same placement at 152. Also, Kaden Miller took seventh at 126.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS